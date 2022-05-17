Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Landslides Wreak Havoc In Arunachal Pradesh

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded as road clearing operations were underway, said the officials.

Updated: 17 May 2022 6:10 pm

Landslides triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh, snapping connectivity in many areas, officials said on Tuesday.

Road connectivity between Itanagar and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district via Potin was disrupted after a massive landslide blocked the road, they said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded as road clearing operations were underway, they added.

The road from Itanagar to Gohpur in Assam was also blocked due to mud slips. Landslides were also reported from Karsingsa block point along the Itanagar-Banderdewa NH-415, Itanagar Gompa and RWD Colony here, officials said.

The whereabouts of the woman, who along with two others were buried alive in a landslide at Punjabi Dhaba on Sunday night, is yet to be known even after more than 40 hours of search operations, police said.

Inclement weather is hampering the rescue operation with more landslides reported at the spot, they said.

Two PWD labourers were also buried in a landslide at Ganga-Jully Basti Road on Monday afternoon while trying to extricate a motorcycle stuck in the mud.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to all to take precautionary measures, especially those living along river banks and streams, and in landslide-prone areas.

"As I pray for eternal peace of the departed souls, I reiterate that such disasters can be avoided if we respect nature and use common sense in building houses, earth-cutting and blocking natural flow of streams and rivulets," Khandu said.

The administration has designated the government higher secondary school in Itanagar, the government middle school at Naharlagun and Nikum Niya Hall at Banderdewa as temporary relief camps, officials said. 

