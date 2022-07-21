Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Landslides Lead To Closure Of Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Vehicles Stranded

Landslides caused by heavy rainfall have led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Heavy landslides in Jammu and Kashmir lead to traffic jam in the Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 11:49 am

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic due to landslides triggered by heavy rains at several places in the Ramban district on Thursday, officials said. Nearly 1000 vehicles, including a convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims, are stranded at different points of the highway, they said.  

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by shooting stones, and landslides at four places in the Ramban district.  The highway is closed at Cafeteria Moore Ramban since Wednesday night due to the shooting of stones. Officials said the convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims to Kashmir has been stopped at Chanderkoot and Nashri for now, they said.

 Restoration work is in progress.

