Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lalu Appears Before Hajipur Court In Poll Code Violation Case

Prasad had recently appealed before a special CBI court for release of his passport in order to renew it as he may need to travel abroad for a possible kidney transplant. 

Lalu Appears Before Hajipur Court In Poll Code Violation Case
Lalu Prasad Yadav PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 7:11 pm

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday appeared before a court here in a case in which he is accused of making caste based remarks during the 2015 Bihar assembly election campaign and violating the model of conduct.

His statement was recorded at he court of additional chief judicial magistrate Smita Raj in connection with the case. During the hearing Prasad, who is serving prison terms in multiple fodder scam cases, denied the charges levelled against him in the FIR.

His counsel Shyam Babu said he pleaded innocence before the court. "Lalu ji said he had not used any word that would hurt anyone," the advocate added. 

Related stories

Lalu Prasad Yadav Fined Rs 6,000 In 2009 Model Code Violation Case

The RJD supremo launching the poll campaign of his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav at Raghopur on September 27, 2015, had allegedly described the assembly election as a direct fight between “the backward and forward castes” and gave a call to the Yadav and other backward castes to rally behind the RJD-led alliance then to defeat NDA. 

An FIR was later registered against him at the Ganga Bridge police station on the basis of the statement of then circle officer, who was deputed as magistrate during the poll meeting.

Prasad had recently appealed before a special CBI court for release of his passport in order to renew it as he may need to travel abroad for a possible kidney transplant. 

The 73-year-old RJD founder was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in April as he has already served 41 months in jail, that is over half his term in the Doranda Treasury case in which Rs 139.35 crore was embezzled. A CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison in the case which is related to the fodder scam in February this year and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him. 

In March 2018, he was handed 14 years imprisonment after being convicted in the fraudulent transactions in Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries, which too were part of the fooder scam.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lalu Appears Hajipur Court Poll Code Violation Case Release Of Passport Kidney Transplant RJD-led Alliance Backward Castes Defeat NDA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India