Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Lahori Gate Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To Three

Death toll climbs to three
Death toll climbs to three iStock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 9:59 am

Two more bodies were recovered from under the debris during rescue operations at the site of a building collapse in Lahori Gate area of Central Delhi, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Monday.

The two-storeyed building had collapsed on Sunday evening. 

While a four-year-old girl was pulled out dead on Sunday, two more bodies were pulled out later. The deceased have been identified as Khushi (4), Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70), they said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, had said that a call was received about the roof collapse in Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm on Sunday and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are being conducted by personnel of the Delhi Police, fire department and NDRF. 

(With PTI Inputs)

