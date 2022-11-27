Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

A notification was issued by commissioner-secretary general administration department (GAD) Ajeet Kumar Sahu on Saturday.

Councillors in Ladakh to get monthly allowances Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 7:43 am

Councillors in the Union Territory of Ladakh will now get allowances worth Rs 60,000 per month, increasing their total emoluments to Rs 1.20 lakh per month, officials said on Saturday. A notification was issued by commissioner-secretary general administration department (GAD) Ajeet Kumar Sahu on Saturday.

"Councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDCs) of Leh and Kargil shall be getting additional monthly constituency allowance at Rs 40,000, besides office and telephone allowance at Rs 10,000 and medical allowance of Rs 10,000," it stated. 

( With PTI inputs)

Ladakh Councillors Allowance Total Emoluments Hiked
