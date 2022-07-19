Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

La Ganesan Takes Oath As Bengal Governor

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.

undefined
La. Ganesan took oath as the new governor of West Bengal Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:32 am

La Ganesan on Monday evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice-presidential candidate.

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he was not invited "as per instructions" of the state government.

Related stories

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan Given Additional Charge Of West Bengal Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

A TMC leader, however, said Adhikari's invitation card was sent to his chamber. “Now, why he did not come, only he can comment on it," he said. Senior TMC MLA Tapas Ray said Adhikari has made it a "habit of finding flaws" in whatever the state government does.

The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice- president.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National La Ganesan Takes Oath Bengal Governor Additional Charge Invitation Card National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice Presidential Candidate Candidature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions