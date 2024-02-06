As Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with Congress and Left MPs staged a walkout.

The incident took place when the House was discussing a question related to the Tamil Nadu flood relief.

After two of his party colleagues asked questions on the subject, Baalu posed a supplementary query to the minister. Murugan, the Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, said the DMK leader was asking an "irrelevant" question.