Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kushwaha Holds Meeting To Discuss JD(U) Prospects; Not Official, Asserts Party Chief

Home National

Kushwaha Holds Meeting To Discuss JD(U) Prospects; Not Official, Asserts Party Chief

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha held a brainstorming session here on Sunday, ostensibly to discuss the challenges faced by the party controlled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha
JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 5:38 pm

In an act of defiance that felt short of being a show of strength, disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha held a brainstorming session here on Sunday, ostensibly to discuss the challenges faced by the party controlled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Barring dissident MLC Rameshwar Mahto, who has an axe to grind against some ministers close to the CM, legislators and office bearers of the party chose to give the session a wide berth.


"The meeting is not against the party, but aimed at saving it from parasites enjoying a clout with our chief minister, whose judgment they have clouded to further their vested interests,” Mahto told reporters.JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who was asked about Kushwaha's initiative, asserted "this is not an official (‘adhikarik’) meeting of the party. Only the state president has the power to convene such a meeting".


He also underscored the "great respect" given to Kushwaha when the latter returned to JD(U) a couple of years ago with the designation of parliamentary board chairman and was rewarded with a berth in the legislative council soon afterward. "Kushwaha keeps ranting about the party getting weak. He should tell us what was his contribution when the party undertook a membership drive last year. He spent the entire time away in Delhi. We wonder if his clandestine negotiations in Delhi have been fruitful,” remarked Lalan, in an indirect reference to allegations that the former Union minister was in cahoots with the BJP. Meanwhile, Kushwaha, who is known for his volubility, remained busy with the day's engagements, sending the word out that he will brief the media after the session came to a close on Monday afternoon.

Related stories

RJD MLA Writes Angry Letter To Nitish, Shares It On Social Media

Concept Of 'Hindu Rashtra' Against Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals: Nitish

Bihar: Nitish Concludes Statewide 'Samadhan Yatra'

Tags

National Upendra Kushwaha JDU Nitish Kumar Government RJD Bihar Chief Minister Politics
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme