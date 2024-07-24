Kolkata: Makeshift Gate Collapses At CM Mamata Banerjee's Event, Injuries Reported

Injuries were reported after a temporary gate collapsed at an event in West Bengal's Kolkata that was also being attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, July 24.
The event was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium to mark the 44th death anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar.
Visuals from the scene showed an injured person being rushed out of the spot as people attempted to put the gate back up in the background.
More details are awaited on the mishap.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee participated in the event organised at the Dhanadhanya Auditorium in Kolkata and paid tributes to legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his 44th death anniversary.