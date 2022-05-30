Khattar Announces Development Works Worth Rs 575 cr For Sirsa

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced development works worth Rs 575 crore for Sirsa district. Addressing the 'Pragati rally' in Odhan village in Sirsa, Khattar said equitable development is being ensured in the entire state, keeping aside party politics, according to an official release.

"While considering the people of the state as our family, we have worked with the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek," Khattar said. Khattar said in order to encourage youth to play sports, arrangement of opening gyms and for playing various sports would be made in the villages of Sirsa district at a cost of Rs 5 to 10 lakh.

The chief minister also announced health projects worth more than Rs 13.05 crore for Sirsa district. Besides this, he also announced that 77 roads will be constructed by the Marketing Board in Sirsa at a cost of Rs 88 crore.

The chief minister announced Rs 34 crore for the water drainage system of Sirsa, Rs 2 crore for the sports stadium at Mamber Khera and Rs 226 crore for development works in rural areas. He also announced the construction of a railway over-bridge and railway under-bridge at two rail crossings in the Sirsa district.

"All development works will be completed and whatever demand comes, will be fulfilled. There is no shortage of money," Khattar asserted. He said social evils like drug abuse have become a major concern for the state.

So far this year 40 deaths have been reported due to drug abuse in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts, he said, adding, "eliminating drug abuse is my utmost priority". To curb this social evil, more and more de-addiction centres will be opened in the Sirsa district.

Besides this, awareness campaigns would also be launched by police and narcotics bureau and by forming committees at the village level. Also, strict action will be taken against drug peddlers, he said.

Giving the slogan 'Bhrashtachar ka Kaal, Manohar Lal', he said corruption will not be tolerated at any cost in Haryana. "Corruption had been going on since long. No one dared to stop this but after we came to power, no one involved in corrupt practices is being spared and the strictest action is being taken against the corrupt," he said.

He said an announcement has been made to open medical colleges in every district of the state. The land has also been identified in the Sirsa district. "When our government was formed in 2014, there were 750 MBBS seats. With the opening of new medical colleges, now these seats have become 1,600 and when more medical colleges will open in each district, then these seats will go up to 2,900," he said.

