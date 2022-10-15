Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Key RSS Meeting In Prayagraj From Sunday

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its top functionaries will attend the four-day national executive board meeting in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh beginning Sunday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:23 pm

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its top functionaries will attend the four-day national executive board meeting in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh beginning Sunday.

Briefing reporters about the meeting here, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said the meeting will discuss various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Bhagwat, in his speech, had spoken about education in his mother tongue, population imbalance, and social harmony.

The national executive board meeting will be held in Gauhania, 20 km from the city. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will also attend the meeting.

Ambekar said that in 2025, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its centenary.

The RSS is working at 55,000 places in the country, and aims to expand it reach to one lakh places, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Mohan Bhagwat In Kanpur For RSS Music Camp

Lalu Prasad Yadav Hits Out At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Over Self- Employment Comment

Mohan Bhagwat Says Concept Of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Is Being Taken Seriously

Tags

National RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Occasion Of Vijaya Dashami Four-day National Executive Board Meeting Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child