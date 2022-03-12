Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Kerala Reports 1,175 New COVID-19 Cases

There are 29,160 people under observation out of which 1,015 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Students getting Covid-19 vaccine.(photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:57 pm

Kerala recorded 1,175 new positive cases and 73 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday taking the caseload in the state to 65,19,125 and the death toll to  66,762. Of the deaths, two were reported in the last 24 hours, seven were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 64 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, state government said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases--181, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 166 cases and Kottayam with 128 cases. The state has tested 27,093 samples in the last 24 hours.

"Currently, there are 10,511 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 9.1 per cent are admitted to various hospitals," the release said. There are 29,160 people under observation out of which 1,015 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Out of those who were found infected today, two persons reached the state from outside while 1,115 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 46 people are yet to be ascertained. There are 12 health workers among the infected. Meanwhile, 1,612 people recovered from the disease on Friday taking the total cured in the state to 64,41,033.

With PTI Inputs

