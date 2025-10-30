Kerala Man Arrested For Scalding Wife with Hot Fish Curry In Black Magic Row

Sajeer scalds wife Rejila with hot fish curry after she refuses sorcerer's ritual of ashes, locket, and loose hair; victim suffers 11% burns.
A 36-year-old man was booked and arrested on Thursday for allegedly pouring hot fish curry on his wife's face during a heated argument over a black magic ritual in Chadayamangalam village, Kollam district. The victim, Rejila Gafoor, sustained approximately 11% burns and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anchal.
According to the FIR, as per the Hindu, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in their rented house. Sajeer, believing his wife was possessed by an evil spirit, had consulted a sorcerer (Usthad) in Anchal who advised applying holy ashes on her face, tying a locket around her neck, and keeping her hair loose. When Rejila refused, citing her preference for Quranic prayers, Sajeer allegedly grabbed the boiling fish curry from the kitchen stove and hurled it at her face. Neighbors rushed in upon hearing her screams and rushed her to the hospital.
Police revealed a history of domestic violence: Rejila had previously filed complaints against Sajeer for assaults, leading to warnings, but he persisted in consulting black magic practitioners. Chadayamangalam police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 118(1) for causing grievous hurt and are investigating further. The incident highlights rising concerns over sorcery and domestic abuse in Kerala, where black magic practices have led to multiple tragedies.