Kerala Man Arrested For Scalding Wife with Hot Fish Curry In Black Magic Row

According to the FIR, as per the Hindu, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in their rented house. Sajeer, believing his wife was possessed by an evil spirit, had consulted a sorcerer (Usthad) in Anchal who advised applying holy ashes on her face, tying a locket around her neck, and keeping her hair loose. When Rejila refused, citing her preference for Quranic prayers, Sajeer allegedly grabbed the boiling fish curry from the kitchen stove and hurled it at her face. Neighbors rushed in upon hearing her screams and rushed her to the hospital.