Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Kerala Government Comes Up With Studio Apartment Plan For Working Women In All Districts

Kerala government has planned to set up studio apartments across the state in order to ensure a safe stay for working women in the state.

Housing apartments (Representative image)

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 1:03 pm

At a time when the safety and security of women are a major concern, the Kerala government is planning to set up 'studio apartments' across the state for working women with an objective to ensure a safe stay when they come to a different place for a job.

The Department for Labour and Skills has already launched the construction work for the pilot project at the Kinfra International Apparel Park campus in nearby Menamkulam last year, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said. The project would be expanded to other districts based on the availability of suitable land and adequate funds, he said in a written reply submitted to the Assembly.

 The 'studio apartment' project is envisaged to provide a decent and secure lodging facility on a rental basis for women laborers employed in unorganized sector in cities, he said. The 'Bhavanam Foundation Kerala', which was entrusted to implement the project, had leased 0.733 acres of land within the Kinfra campus for the initiative.

 "A six-story studio apartment complex, with 130 units, is being built in Phase-1," the minister added. The studio apartment complex is one of the major housing schemes being implemented by the Labour Department.

