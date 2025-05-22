Kashmir's Contrasting Landscape: Amidst Turmoil, A Glimpse Of Serenity | In Picture

A Kashmiri flower vendor rows past anchored Shikaras, or traditional wooden boats, on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Tables and chairs outside a restaurant wearing a deserted look near Dal Lake in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Surekha Dube, left, and Sunita Kamble, tourists from the Indian state of Maharashtra, take a selfie inside a deserted garden in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
A Kashmiri taxi driver walks past hundreds of tourist cabs parked idle in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
A Kashmiri man, who makes a living giving pony rides to tourists, rides homeward through a deserted road in Pahalgam, Thursday, May 16, 2025.
Rows of empty houseboats in Dal lake, one of the major tourist destination seen from a mountain in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Arif Lone, an all-terrain vehicle owner, poses for a photograph with the Indian national flag at a deserted selfie point before participating in a Tiranga Yatra or tricolor march to highlight the success of Indian military Operation Sindoor, in Pahalgam, Thursday, May 16, 2025.
Kashmiri men sit at a deserted tourist spot in Pahalgam Thursday, May 16, 2025.