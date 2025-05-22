National

Kashmir's Contrasting Landscape: Amidst Turmoil, A Glimpse Of Serenity | In Picture

These photographs capture the stark contrast of Kashmir's landscape, where breathtaking natural beauty meets the harsh realities of turmoil. From the serene Dal Lake to deserted tourist spots, these photos tell the story of a region that is struggling to make its mark in the tourism industry. Despite the challenges, Kashmir's resilience and spirit shine through, inviting tourists to experience the majestic beauty of the valley.