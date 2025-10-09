Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks

Increase in Wildlife Numbers

However, Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Tawheed Ahmad Deva, says that incidents of attacks by wild animals cannot be attributed solely to disturbance in the natural habitat of the animals, but also to the increase in their numbers. Admitting that the Wildlife Department faces a shortage of staff, Deva says that they also rely on NGOs when wildlife animals are spotted. “ We also engage the local people during the emergencies to provide an effective response in the event of attacks.”