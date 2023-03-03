Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Protecting Animal Habitats Is Key Priority For Us: PM Modi

World Wildlife Day is one of the United Nations international days to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on World Wildlife Day.  Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 6:36 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that protecting animal habitats has been a key priority for his government and this is bringing good results, as he extended wishes on World Wildlife Day. 

"On World Wildlife Day, best wishes to wildlife lovers and those working on wildlife conservation. Protecting animal habitats is a key priority for us and we have seen good results in that. The year gone by will always be remembered as the year we welcomed cheetahs to our nation," he said.

World Wildlife Day is one of the United Nations international days to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.

