Protecting Animal Habitats Is Key Priority For Us: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that protecting animal habitats has been a key priority for his government and this is bringing good results, as he extended wishes on World Wildlife Day.

"On World Wildlife Day, best wishes to wildlife lovers and those working on wildlife conservation. Protecting animal habitats is a key priority for us and we have seen good results in that. The year gone by will always be remembered as the year we welcomed cheetahs to our nation," he said.

World Wildlife Day is one of the United Nations international days to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.