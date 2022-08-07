Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Karnataka Reports 1,837 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths

A total of 29,425 samples were tested in the State including 21,801 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.80 crore.

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:43 pm

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,837 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities, taking the cumulative infections and deaths to 40,20,087 and 40,118 respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,290 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,68,029, according to a health bulletin.

Active cases stood at 11,898, it said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 1,137 cases and one death.

Other districts too reported infections including 113 in Dharwad, 83 in Mysuru, 57 in Belagavi, 55 in Ballari, 36 in Bengaluru Rural, 28 in Bagalkote and 25 in Davangere.

Other than Bengaluru, one death each was also reported in Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Mysuru. The bulletin said Yadgir alone reported zero infection and nil death.

The number of vaccinations done in the State rose to 11.67 crore, with 4,956 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID-19 Vaccine Karnataka
