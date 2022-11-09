Karnataka BJP Leader Says ‘Hindu Not A Religion’ While State BJP Protests Congress Leader’s Comments

While BJP is on the streets to protest the comments of senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi who brought flaks saying that 'Hindu' is a Persian word, its own leader and former MP Ramesh Katti has today given his own definition of 'Hindu'.

In an event at Belagavi, Katti said, “Hinduism is being discussed today. There is no Hindu religion; it is a formation, a lifestyle. It's a way of life."

Putting forth that Hindu is all about a Nationality, Katti added, “I have read many books… Where did the word Hindu come from? 'Hindu' is not a religion, but a nationality."

Notably, today the state BJP was protesting against the comment of the Congress working statement.

Controversy over Congress Leader's comments

The congress leader Satish Jarkiholi initiated the debate with his statements on the origin of the word Hindu.

At a rally at Belagavi, he said, “The word 'Hindu' — where did it originate from… It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word 'Hindu' with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated... You will be ashamed to know the meaning of 'Hindu'."

It sparked immediate political controversy with the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj S Bommai terming the remark 'anti-national'.

The CM said, “Rahul Gandhi has been silent on this issue. He visits temples and offers puja, yet indirectly supports such statements. This kind of dual stand is not good for the Congress."

Though Gandhis and even the newly elected Congress president Kharge have maintained silence, the Karnataka PCC chief DK Shivakumar said that the party unequivocally condemned the comment.

“I don't know which book has mentioned that 'Hindu' does not originate from India. But our party won't change its stance. We stand by what we said — we condemn what Satish Jarkiholi has said. Let the BJP do or say whatever they please," he added.

Jarkiholi says will resign if proved wrong

The senior Congress leader however was stuck to his position and said that he can show several references where it is mentioned that the word Hindu has Persian origin.

“There's nothing wrong in what I said. There are hundreds of records about how this Persian word (Hindu) came. This has been mentioned in Swamy Dayanand Saraswati's book 'Satyarth Prakash', Dr GS Patil's book 'Basava Bharatha' and Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 'Kesari' newspaper as well. These are just 3-4 examples, there are many such articles available on Wikipedia or any website, you should please read it," the MLA said.

He also offered to tender resignation if anybody can prove him wrong. “Let everyone prove I am wrong. If I am wrong, I will resign as MLA, not just apologise for my statement."