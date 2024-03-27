National

Karnataka BJP Leader Denied Lok Sabha Ticket, Supporters Attempt Suicide In Protest

Supporters of Karnataka BJP leader BV Naik resorted to extreme measures, attempting suicide and blocking roads after Naik was denied the Lok Sabha ticket for the upcoming elections.

Karnataka BJP leader BV Naik
Supporters of Karnataka BJP leader BV Naik attempted suicide after the party denied him the Lok Sabha ticket for the upcoming elections.

The incident unfolded as two of Naik's supporters, identified as Shivakumar and Shivamurthy, resorted to drastic measures by pouring petrol on the roads in an apparent bid to end their lives. However, their attempt was stopped when another protester, who was with them, managed to snatch the petrol can away.

Also, Naik's supporters took to blocking roads, setting tyres ablaze on the main road, disrupting traffic and causing a stir in the area.

It was also revealed that Naik, who previously contested as a Congress candidate, faced defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections against BJP's Raja Amareshwara Naik, trailing by a significant margin of 117,716 votes.

Naik then joined the BJP and contested in the 2023 state Assembly election from Manvi constituency, only to face yet another defeat, this time against Congress candidate Hampayya Naik, by a margin of 7,719 votes.

Expectations were high for BV Naik to secure the BJP ticket for the upcoming Raichur Lok Sabha seat election. However, the party's central leadership decided to field Raja Amareshwara Naik again.

