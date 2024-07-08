Karnataka: BJP Criticises Health Minister For Swimming Amid Dengue Spike, He Hits Back With ‘Exercise’ Jibe

The BJP has targeted Karnataka Minister after a video of him swimming in a poll went viral on social media. The party has lambasted Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu for swimming citing rising dengue and malaria cases in the state.
The video is said to be shoot from the Mangalore International Swimming Pool.
The BJP also shared the video with the caption “‘Nero Rao’ of Health Department in Water,” referring to the story of Roman emperor Nero, who allegedly played music while the city burned.
Reacting to BJP’s jibe, Gundu hit back at the saffron party saying, swimming and exercise are part of his routine fitness. He also suggested the BJP leaders to consider his exercise regimen.
“It not only keeps you healthy but also keeps your mind sharp, which might help you to focus more rather than resorting to peddling lies and creating diversionary tactics,” Gundu said.
He also said he was concerned about the increase in dengue in the state.
He added the first thing he did upon arriving in Mangalore was to review the dengue situation.
“A campaign to destroy breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes has been launched. We went from house to house and checked places of water accumulation and created awareness among the people,” he said.
Karnataka has been witnessing spike in dengue cases recently, with over 7,006 cases registered in the past six months alone. Also, six deaths related to dengue have been reported in the state until now this season.