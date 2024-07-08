National

Karnataka: BJP Criticises Health Minister For Swimming Amid Dengue Spike, He Hits Back With ‘Exercise’ Jibe

Karnataka has been witnessing spike in dengue cases recently, with six deaths reported in the state this season, while over 7006 cases registered in the past six months alone.

PTI
Dengue cases on rise in Karnataka.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP has targeted Karnataka Minister after a video of him swimming in a poll went viral on social media. The party has lambasted Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu for swimming citing rising dengue and malaria cases in the state.

The video is said to be shoot from the Mangalore International Swimming Pool.

Strange Advertisement Seeks Marriage Of Dead People | - Representational Image
Strange Advertisement Seeks Marriage Of Dead People In Karnataka

BY PTI

“Even though the cities are full of puddles and filth and diseases like dengue and malaria are rising, the pro-poor Congress government is floating in a clean swimming pool,” the BJP wrote on its official handle on X.

The BJP also shared the video with the caption “‘Nero Rao’ of Health Department in Water,” referring to the story of Roman emperor Nero, who allegedly played music while the city burned.

Image for representation - null
Karnataka: Six-Year-Old Boy Killed By Crocodile After Mother Throws Him Into Canal

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reacting to BJP’s jibe, Gundu hit back at the saffron party saying, swimming and exercise are part of his routine fitness. He also suggested the BJP leaders to consider his exercise regimen.

“It not only keeps you healthy but also keeps your mind sharp, which might help you to focus more rather than resorting to peddling lies and creating diversionary tactics,” Gundu said.

He also said he was concerned about the increase in dengue in the state.

He added the first thing he did upon arriving in Mangalore was to review the dengue situation.

“A campaign to destroy breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes has been launched. We went from house to house and checked places of water accumulation and created awareness among the people,” he said.

Karnataka has been witnessing spike in dengue cases recently, with over 7,006 cases registered in the past six months alone. Also, six deaths related to dengue have been reported in the state until now this season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Veteran Accepts England's Change Of Tack As Final Test Looms
  3. Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SMP Vs TGC, Match 7
  4. Lanka Premier League: Phillips, Pathirana Open Up On Their Performance Against Rivals Dambulla Sixers
  5. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
Football News
  1. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 4 Soldiers Killed, 6 Injured After Militants Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  3. Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch
  4. Jharkhand: 11 Ministers Take Oath In CM Hemant Soren's Cabinet After He Wins Floor Test | Full List
  5. Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Rune Faces Djokovic In Wimbledon Last 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In Euro SFs
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua