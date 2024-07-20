National

Karnataka: 3 People Still Missing After Landslide In Shirur; Rescue Operation Underway

Seven bodies have been recovered so far since the landslide took place on July 16 in Shirur, Karnataka.

landslide near Karnataka
landslide near Karnataka Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rescue operations continued on Saturday in Shirur village in Karnataka to locate three people, including a lorry driver from Kerala, who went missing following a massive landslide earlier this week.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the landslide site on Sunday to review the search operations.

Seven bodies have been recovered so far since the incident on July 16, police said.

Equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors are being employed to help with the rescue efforts, they said, adding heavy rains were hampering the search operations.

"Rescue and search operations have resumed again today. We are doing everything possible to trace those reported to be missing. All agencies are doing their best. We have recovered seven bodies so far and unfortunately, three more are reported to be missing, including the lorry driver from Kerala. Our entire administration is at the spot, helicopters were also arranged, Navy is also coordinating the operation," Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M told PTI.

Asked about the missing lorry driver from Kerala, he said, "We are trying to trace the lorry. Even though (as per family's claim) GPS (global positioning system) location of the lorry was tracked to the area where the landslide occurred, we have not been able to trace the lorry yet. When the incident occurred, the entire hill collapsed on the road. We are trying all possible things to locate the vehicle."

Heavy rains are hampering our search operations, he added.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday visited the landslide-hit area on Saturday afternoon and alleged that "unscientific work" has happened here, indicating it to be the cause of the incident.

"On the one hand, work has happened in the forest area while on the other, substandard work has been done. There are several good works happening in the country but here unscientific work has happened. There were some issues related to the approvals given by the forest department. But there is no point in commenting on it now. It is a very sorrowful incident that five members of a family who were making a living by selling tea have died," he told reporters here after reviewing the operation.

Vehicular traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Bangladesh Women Opt To Bat First Against Sri Lanka; Check Playing XIs
  2. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
  3. India Vs UAE Preview, Women's Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth
  4. ICC 'Keeping Watch On Security Situation' In Bangladesh, Host Of 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
  5. Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Health Minister George Conducts High-Level Meeting On Nipah Outbreak Prevention
  2. India News LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA
  3. 'Rs 1,000 Per Month, Free Electricity': Kejriwal's 5 Guarantees For Haryana
  4. Day In Pics: July 20, 2024
  5. How Kangana Ranaut Reacted To Sonu Sood's 'Humanity' Remark On Nameplate Row In UP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  2. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  3. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  4. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  5. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
US News
  1. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  2. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  3. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  4. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
  5. Oregon Fugitive On Run For 20 Years Was Using Dead Child's Identity, Arrested In Georgia
World News
  1. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  2. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  3. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  4. 40 Die In Migrant Boat Fire Off Haiti's Coast; Voodoo Ritual Candles Found On Board
  5. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate