Karnataka: 3 People Still Missing After Landslide In Shirur; Rescue Operation Underway

"On the one hand, work has happened in the forest area while on the other, substandard work has been done. There are several good works happening in the country but here unscientific work has happened. There were some issues related to the approvals given by the forest department. But there is no point in commenting on it now. It is a very sorrowful incident that five members of a family who were making a living by selling tea have died," he told reporters here after reviewing the operation.