Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Kanwar Yatra: Schools In Ghaziabad To Remain Closed From July 22-26

In case any school will not follow the orders, action will be initiated against the management of that institution, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Vinod Kumar Mishra said.

The district administration on Thursday ordered the closure of schools from July 22-26 in view of the Kanwar yatra Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 8:00 am

The district administration on Thursday ordered the closure of schools from July 22-26 in view of the Kanwar yatra, officials said. The decision was taken by District Magistrate R K Singh due to route diversions, they said.

Also, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) has been closed for vehicular traffic and barricades have been put in place. Keeping in mind the arrival of innumerable pilgrims, the Delhi-Meerut road has also been closed, the officials said.

Commuters have been advised to know about the diversion plan from the traffic department before entering the limits of Ghaziabad so that they may not get stuck in the district, ASP, Traffic, Ramanand Kushwah said.

Four control rooms have been established to help the pilgrims in case they face any difficulty, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

