Kangana Ranaut Meets Dalai Lama In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

Kangana Ranaut continued her election campaign after the meeting, travelling to the Bharmour area of the Chamba district.

BJP's Kangana Ranaut with Dalai Lama | Photo: X/@ANI
Actor and BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama here on Monday morning.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur also accompanied her during the meeting.

"It was a wonderful experience to see the Dalai Lama. It is an experience which I will cherish throughout my life," Ranaut said.

She continued her election campaign after the meeting, travelling to the Bharmour area of the Chamba district.

The Mandi seat is gearing up for a closely watched contest as Ranaut faces Vikramaditya Singh, a minister in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in the state.

