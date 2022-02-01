Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Kambala Events To Resume As Curfew Is Lifted

The Kambala season had started on December 5 last and the committee had announced dates for holding 18 Kambalas.

Kambala Events To Resume As Curfew Is Lifted

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:23 pm

With the lifting of the night curfew in the Dakshina Kannada district, Kambala, the traditional sport of Tulunadu, is set to resume the remaining races of the 2021-22 season. 

Kambalas (buffalo race in marshy fields) were suspended last month due to the Covid-19 guidelines. The DK district Kambala Samiti met on Monday and fixed the revised dates for the Kambalas, Samiti president Yermal Rohit Hegde said. 
       

The Kambala season had started on December 5 last and, the committee had announced dates for holding 18 Kambalas. Kambala's at Hokkadigoly, Moodbidri, Miyyar, Kakkepadavu and Mulky have already been held. 
       

The events were suspended once the Covid-19 guidelines were enforced. The remaining Kambalas will be held as per the guidelines of the district administration from February 5, Hegde said.
       

The remaining races will start with Baradi Beedu Kambala on February 5 and end with Venoor Kambala on April 16. The Samiti is awaiting permission from the district administration to hold the events, he said. 

With PTI inputs.

