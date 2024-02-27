'Have You Ever Heard This From My Mouth?', Congress Leader Kamal Nath Denies Defection Rumour

Refuting the floating rumours over him joining the saffron camp, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday asked reporters to refrain from disseminating such rumours.
''Have you ever heard this from my mouth? You (media) run this news and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it", Nath told reporters.
Earlier, a row sparked when Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media amid the brewing speculation of dissent within Congress. The move had also added fuel to rumours of him and father Kamal Nath defecting to the BJP.
This development came within a day since Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma claimed that there were Congress leaders upset with the party's decisions as several leaders switched sides earlier this week including former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha Rakesh Katare.?
What did BJP say?
Citing Congress' decision to boycott the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony as the reason behind the internal chaos in the grand old party, BJP state president VD Sharma earlier said that the party's doors are open for other senior Congress leaders who are upset with the party.
Commenting on the speculations of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, VD Sharma said, "So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then there are people who are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance."
"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Mr Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.