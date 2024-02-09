Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car Attacked By BJP Workers

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was attacked by BJP workers while he was on his way to attend an event, for his 'offensive' remarks on Modi, Advani.

The attack came in retaliation to his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the latter was conferred the Bharat Ratna.

According to PTI, Deccan police station official said BJP workers threw ink on the car in which Wagle and two others, Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary, were travelling under police protection to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in Singhad Road area in Pune.