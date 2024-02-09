Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car Attacked By BJP Workers

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was attacked by BJP workers while he was on his way to attend an event, for his 'offensive' remarks on Modi, Advani.
The attack came in retaliation to his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the latter was conferred the Bharat Ratna.
According to PTI, Deccan police station official said BJP workers threw ink on the car in which Wagle and two others, Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary, were travelling under police protection to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in Singhad Road area in Pune.
Earlier, a local BJP leader had lodged an FIR against Wagle in Pune, the police confirmed. The BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate had also warned not to allow the speech of Wagle at the Nirbhay Bano event. At the behest of Congress city unit chief Arvind Shinde in a letter to the Pune Police Commissioner, additional security was to be ensured at the programme venue.
In addition to Wagle, Sarode and Choudhary, opposition leaders including Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Bagwe, Avinash Bagwe, Abhay Chhajed and Manas Kambale had reached the venue.