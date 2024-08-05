Jodhpur: 3 Dead, 7 Injured After Factory Wall Collapse In Boranada

As monsoon rains continue to lash over India, another wall collapse incident was reported. In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a factory wall collapsed, trapping around 10 workers. As per the latest reports, three people have died due to the collapse and seven are injured.
The incident in Jodhpur comes days after two incidents in Madhya Pradesh were reported. In MP's Rewa district, four children were killed due to a wall collapse and in the Sagar district, nine children were killed.
As per local reports, the Jodhpur incident took place in the Boranada area of the district on Sunday.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Nandu, Sunita and Manju. Seven others - Panchuram, Sanjay, Mangi, Pawan, Shanti, Dinesh and Hariram - have been injured due to the collapse.
Monsoon Rains Highlight Poor Infrastructure
Throughout monsoon season, several instances of wall collapse or building collapses have been reported. Amid heavy rains and flooding, the poor quality of infrastructure, especially in rural areas has become a focus point.
Last month, seven people were killed after a six-storey building collapsed n Gujarat's Surat city due to poor construction quality. As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in India, landslides and flash floods have also claimed lives across the country.
In Kerala's Wayanad, nearly 300 to 400 people were killed after a series of landslides in the district on July 30 and 31.