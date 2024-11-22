J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe

The Indian Army has launched a probe into allegations of the ill-treatment of civilians during an anti-terror operation in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The probe comes after the allegations of five locals being beaten by army personnel surfaced. According to the report, the incident took place during searches for a group of militants in the region on Wednesday, November 20.
In a statement posted on social media, the White Knight Corps, the official account of the 16 Corps of the Indian Army, confirmed that a “specific intelligence” prompted a military operation in the Kishtwar sector aimed at intercepting the movements of militants. “An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow-up action will be ensured,” the army wrote on X. The operation is being conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles.
The incident reportedly happened in the Mughal Maidan area, where the five men, residents of Kuath village, were subjected to physical abuse. According to a report by the Indian Express, sources said that the men were summoned to an Army camp under the pretext of questioning, following a string of violent incidents in the region which included the killing of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and injuries to three soldiers in the Chask area on November 10.
The threat posed by militants has heightened following the abduction and killing of two village defense guards in the Keshwan forests earlier in the month. Senior police officials in Kishtwar are investigating the claims. Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Iqbal confirmed to the Indian Express that the allegations are being verified.
The allegations of ill-treatment of civilians have come just two days after a visit by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar to Kishtwar, where he reviewed the security situation in the district. The region has been on edge due to recent militant activities.
A similar incident surfaced last year in December when three civilians were allegedly killed in custody after being picked up for questioning about a terrorist attack on Army vehicles in Poonch. The case prompted public outcry and a subsequent investigation by the Army, which led to the relocation of the unit involved.
Taking note of the incident, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, took to social media and criticized the powers granted to the armed forces under certain laws. She said these powers often shield them from accountability in such incidents. She called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and urged both the Army and the police to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.