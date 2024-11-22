J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe

The incident reportedly happened in the Mughal Maidan area, where the five men, residents of Kuath village, were subjected to physical abuse. According to a report by the Indian Express, sources said that the men were summoned to an Army camp under the pretext of questioning, following a string of violent incidents in the region which included the killing of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and injuries to three soldiers in the Chask area on November 10.