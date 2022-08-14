Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand Drafts Plan To Supply Drinking Water To People Of 18 Towns

Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO), a wing of the state urban development department, will implement the projects.

The Jharkhand government has drafted plan to provide drinking water facilities Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:16 am

The Jharkhand government has drafted a Rs 2,300 crore plan to provide drinking water facilities to around 10 lakh people living in areas under 18 urban local bodies of the state.

The projects will be funded by agencies such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the central government, an official release said here on Saturday.

Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO), a wing of the state urban development department, will implement the projects. “The scheme will be completed in a stipulated time frame, as the government’s priority is to provide pure drinking water to every urban citizen as soon as possible,” State Urban Development Authority Director Amit Kumar said.

Related stories

Rajasthan CM Sanctions Over Rs 366 Cr For Drinking Water Project

Mizoram Offers Bottled Drinking Water To Flood Hit Assam

Adityanath Reviews Drinking Water Scheme In Jhansi

JUIDCO Deputy General Manager Alok Mandal said the drinking water supply projects in Gumla, Lohardaga and Jamtara will be implemented with Rs 500 crore assistance from the Asian Development Bank.

The same facilities will be developed for Rs 1,800 crore in 15 other urban local bodies including Barki Saraiya, Dhanwar, Domchanch, Kapali and Chhatarpur, the release said. Of them, the World Bank will provide financial support of Rs 1,200 crore for the projects in 13 towns, while Rs 600 crore will be spent under the AMRUT scheme in two others. 

AMRUT scheme under the Union ministry of Housing and urban affairs seeks to providing basic services like water supply, sewerage and urban transport to households and build amenities in cities. 

JUIDCO held a meeting of prospective bidders for the project here on Friday. The Jharkhand government recently said that it was working on a war footing to provide tap water connection to every rural household under the Jal Jeevan Mission by 2024.

Jal Jeevan Mission under Union Jalshakti Ministry is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jharkhand Drafts Plan Supply Drinking Water People Towns State Urban Development Department JUIDCO
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base