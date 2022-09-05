Jharkhand Crisis: CM Hemant Soren Faces Crucial Trust Vote Today Amid Corruption Allegations

After Maharashtra and Bihar, all eyes are on Jharkhand where Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office might be in jeopardy following accusations of corruption by the BJP. The CM, who has accused the opposition of trying to bring down the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand by poaching MLAs, will be facing a crucial trust vote today in a one-day special assembly session to prove his majority in the house.

On Sunday, at least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand who had been camping in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, since August 30 made their way back to Ranchi to attend the special assembly session on Monday.

Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led UPA alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

What's happening in Jharkhand?

The BJP has sought CM Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case. On August 25, the Election Commission (EC) communicated its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.

The ruling UPA, however, has maintained that Soren’s disqualification will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Meanwhile, Soren on Sunday evening told reporters that the opposition was “hatching a conspiracy” against the Jharkhand government, but asserted it will not be successful in any such attempt.

Opposition trying to 'hatch conspiracy'

Soren’s party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra. Since the inception of the crisis, UPA has targeted BJP and accused it of trying to indulge in horsetrading. In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by “deliberately delaying” announcing the decision.

The accusations have been fuelled by the Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bai's visit to Delhi shortly after meeting with UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue. Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a ‘personal visit’ for a medical check-up and he is likely to return to Jharkhand on Sunday.



