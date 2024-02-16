Jharkhand: CM Soren's Son Besant Soren Swears-In As Cabinet Minister Along With 7 Others | Details

Among those retaining their ministerial positions are Congress members Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta, and Badal Patralekh, alongside JMM’s Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, Hafizul Hasan, and Bebi Devi.

Mithilesh Kumar Thakur spoke to PTI after the swearing-in ceremony, when he said, “I am not afraid of responsibilities as we have undertaken responsibilities earlier too, which resulted in the formation of Jharkhand. Our CM (Champai Soren) is very experienced and clear-headed.”