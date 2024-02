Jharkhand: CM Soren's Son Besant Soren Swears-In As Cabinet Minister Along With 7 Others | Details

Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at the Birsa Mandap of Raj Bhavan.

Radhakrishnan also spoke to the media post ceremony and he suggested that the new cabinet concentrates on law and order in the state, adding to that he said, “Gangsters and gang leaders should be under control. Second expectation is giving good education to the youth of Jharkhand. We need to concentrate on higher education."

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and government officials.