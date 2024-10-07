In these assembly elections, Jammu seeks to become a dominant voice in governance. The region yearns for the restoration of statehood and an end to the influence of ‘outsiders.’ Despite the BJP having ruled J&K directly for the past six years, there is a feeling that Jammu hasn't had significant input in governance. While the removal of Kashmiri dominance from government offers a vicarious sense of ‘justice,’ it hasn't fully addressed the region's desire for greater representation. This “wound” being ‘ignored’ hasn’t still healed and pus coming from continues to be breeding ground for right-wing politics.