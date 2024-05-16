National

Jammu Records Season's Highest Temp At 40.2, Two Degrees Above Normal

According to the officials, the day temperature in Jammu city was nearly two degrees above the season's average and 0.9 degrees higher than Wednesday's temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius

File Photo
Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the season's highest | File Photo
info_icon

Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the season's highest, the Meteorological Department officials said on Thursday.

The mercury continued its upward trend across the Jammu region triggering heat wave conditions, they said.

According to the officials, the day temperature in Jammu city was nearly two degrees above the season's average and 0.9 degrees higher than Wednesday's temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius.

The city also recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees above normal.

In Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, the maximum temperature reached 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The summer capital, Srinagar, experienced warmer days with a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13.6 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department predicted generally dry weather with possible thunderstorms in isolated areas on May 16-17. Cloudy skies, light rain and thunder are expected at scattered locations in the late afternoons of May 18 and 19, it said.

