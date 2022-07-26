Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Pays Homage To Kargil War Heroes

On July 26, 1999, the whole world witnessed the unparalleled courage of our brave soldiers who overcame the challenges of impossible peaks and displayed the might of the country, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the martyrs and heroes of Kargil war Photo by Prashant Panjiar/Outlook

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 8:38 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid homage to the martyrs and heroes of Kargil war on the eve of Vijay Diwas.

“I salute the valour and courage of our immortal heroes who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our great Nation, and recaptured territory of our motherland in Kargil from the enemy," he said.

On July 26, 1999, the whole world witnessed the unparalleled courage of our brave soldiers who overcame the challenges of impossible peaks and displayed the might of the country, he said.

"I pay homage to those self-sacrificing and devoted sons of Maa Bharti. I also salute the undeterred courage of the families of our bravehearts," the Lt Governor said. 

(With PTI inputs)

