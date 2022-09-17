Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Terrorists Arrested For Killing Migrant Labourer In Bandipora, Says Police

Mohammad Amrez from Bihar was killed in Bandipora in August. At the time of his murder, he was the 14th victim of targeted killings in Kashmir this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Police.(File-Representational image)
Jammu and Kashmir Police.(File-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 10:57 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested three terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of a migrant labourer.

Mohammad Amrez was shot dead on the intervening night of 11-12 August in Sadunara area of of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He was a native of Bihar and was working in J&K as a labourer. The three people arrested were allegedly involved in his killing.

Bandipora Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Zahid said a special investigation team (SIT) of police was constituted to investigate Amrez's killing immediately after the incident. 

He said, "We have solved the case within a month. Three people have been arrested by a joint team of police, army and the CRPF. The weapon of offence has also been recovered."

Zahid said the people arrested are named Waseeem, Yawar, and Muzammil, and all of them belong to Sadunara — the area where Amrez was killed.

Zahid said the three had kept a watch on outside labourers and wanted to strike fear among them by such killings.

"They were in touch with a Pakistan handler code named Babar. This killing took place on his direction," said Zahid.

He further said that human and technical intelligence inputs were used during the investigation of the case and many people were questioned. 

Related stories

Kashmir: Militants Fire At Police Party, Injure A Policeman

'Kashmir More Dangerous Today Than 1990s': Hindu Families Leaving The Valley Following Militant Attacks

Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

"We got clues which we put together and zeroed in on the suspects," said Zahid, adding it was their first terror act but they were planning more. 

He further said a Chinese-made pistol and some pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of three people arrested.

At the time of his murder, Amrez was the 14th victim of targeted killings in Kashmir this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Killings Kashmir Conflict Kashmir Terrorism Targeted Killing Migrant Labourers Jammu And Kashmir Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species