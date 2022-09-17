Jammu & Kashmir: Three Terrorists Arrested For Killing Migrant Labourer In Bandipora, Says Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested three terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of a migrant labourer.

Mohammad Amrez was shot dead on the intervening night of 11-12 August in Sadunara area of of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He was a native of Bihar and was working in J&K as a labourer. The three people arrested were allegedly involved in his killing.

Bandipora Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Zahid said a special investigation team (SIT) of police was constituted to investigate Amrez's killing immediately after the incident.

He said, "We have solved the case within a month. Three people have been arrested by a joint team of police, army and the CRPF. The weapon of offence has also been recovered."

Zahid said the people arrested are named Waseeem, Yawar, and Muzammil, and all of them belong to Sadunara — the area where Amrez was killed.

Zahid said the three had kept a watch on outside labourers and wanted to strike fear among them by such killings.

"They were in touch with a Pakistan handler code named Babar. This killing took place on his direction," said Zahid.

He further said that human and technical intelligence inputs were used during the investigation of the case and many people were questioned.

"We got clues which we put together and zeroed in on the suspects," said Zahid, adding it was their first terror act but they were planning more.

He further said a Chinese-made pistol and some pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of three people arrested.

At the time of his murder, Amrez was the 14th victim of targeted killings in Kashmir this year.

(With PTI inputs)