Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Soldier Injured After Militants Attack Army Camp In Rajouri Village

One soldier was reportedly injured after the militants attacked attacked Army's new camp in Gundha Khawas area of Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri early morning on Monday. Reports said the security personnel retailated, while a massive operation has been launched to hunt down the attackers.
The firefight is still ongoing, officials said.
According to news agency PTI, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after militants fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri. The attack is said to have taken place around 4 am, after which the security personnel retaliated.
The attack came days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling militants in the Doda encounter.
On July 19, two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.
Earlier, two soldiers were injured in an encounter with militants in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.