Jakhar Writes To PM Modi For Special Pension Assistance To Widowed Mothers

Senior Punjab BJP leader Sunil Jakhar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special pension for widowed mothers who are sole bread-earners for their families, and a scholarship for their children.

In his letter to the prime minister, the former Lok Sabha MP suggested that these special measures could be announced during the Durga Puja festivities as a gesture by the Centre towards widowed mothers and their families.

Jakhar wrote to Modi to consider long-pending demands for a dedicated allowance to widowed mothers to look after their children, as per a statement issued on Sunday.

"The occasion of Durga Puja would be the most opportune moment for you to announce a special scholarship scheme quota for education of their wards," Jakhar wrote in his letter on Saturday.

The BJP leader also handed over a copy of the letter to party president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

