Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In Brazil

Mahatma Gandhi's "timeless" message continues to inspire and empower millions around the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday as he paid tribute to the bust of the Father of the Nation at the City Park here in the Brazilian capital.

Mahatma Gandhi’s bust was donated by the Government of India and was installed in January 2020 in the City Park.

"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi Ji at City Park in Brasilia. The power of his timeless message continues to inspire and empower millions around the world," Jaishankar tweeted. Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. This is his first-ever official visit to South America.

Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian community settled here. "Was nice to meet Indians settled here for many decades, as also Brazilian friends of India, he said.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar interacted with prominent businessmen in Sao Paul and said that India and Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth and progress.

