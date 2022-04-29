Friday, Apr 29, 2022
J’khand Panchayat Polls: 29,347 candidates file nomination for 2nd Phase

State Election Commission officials said that as many as 29,347 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the second round of Panchayat polls in 50 blocks under 16 districts of Jharkhand. A total of 872 panchayats will go to the polls in the second phase on May 19, and counting will take place on May 22.

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:17 pm

According to a State Election Commission report, 758 nominations have been received for Zilla Parishad members, 4,024 would contest for panchayat Samiti members, and 5,965 candidates will vie for mukhiyas posts and 18,600 nominations for panchayat members. Officials said that the second round would elect 103 Zilla Parishad members, 1,059 panchayat Samiti members, 872 mukhiyas, and 10,614 panchayat members.


The nomination for the second round started on April 20, and it concluded on April 27. The last date of withdrawal of name is May 2. Meanwhile, 2,279 nominations have been received for the third phase of polls till April 27. The nomination for the third phase will conclude on May 2, while the last date of name withdrawal is May 7. As many as 1,047 panchayats will go to the polls in the third phase on May 24, and counting will take place on May 31. Officials said that the third round would elect 128 Zilla Parishad members, 1,290 panchayat Samiti members, 1,047 mukhiyas, and 12,911 panchayat members.

The nomination for the first round of Panchayat polls concluded on April 23, with 39,513 candidates filing nominations. The Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) on April 9 announced a four-phase rural vote in the state between May 14 and May 27. The voting for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4,345 mukhiyas, 5,341 panchayat Samiti members, 536 Zilla Parishad members, and 53,479-gram panchayat members, the SEC said

