J&K National Conference Elections: Farooq Abdullah Back As The President

Nothing changed within the National Conference during the party’s presidential polls today. The National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah was re-elected as the party’s president.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah has been re-elected as JKNC President in today's delegate session at Dargah Hazratbal. Party delegates from both provinces of Jammu, Kashmir unanimously nominated only one name -Dr Farooq Sb to continue as Party President,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said.

The National Conference working president Omar Abdullah addressing the delegates who elected Dr. Abdullah as the party’s president, said that last month Dr Abdullah shocked them by stating that he will not continue as the president of the party. “Dr Abdullah’s announcement broke our hearts. We all got anxiety. Our mental balance was disturbed for a moment. We told Dr. Abdullah that you cannot leave us at this crucial time when we had to bring out Jammu and Kashmir state from the current crises,” Omar said, adding the party has to work to face future challenges and it couldn’t be done without the presidentship of Dr. Abdullah.

He said he would insist Dr. Abdullah that if he will not come forward to lead and guide the party, no one else would come forward and the party will be without the president.

Dr Abdullah in his address said the party will not boycott any election in the future. He said the party regrets the decision of boycotting the Panchayat polls in 2018 and it will not repeat such acts.

In September 2018, National Conference didn't participate in Panchayat elections arguing unless and until the Government of India and the state government clear their position on Article 35A and take effective steps for its protection in and outside the Courts, it will not participate in the poll process. Article 35A conferred special status to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state. The BJP government removed both Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Last month, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar announced, “Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC.” Dar said despite the best efforts by senior party colleagues to change his mind, Dr. Abdullah was adamant about sticking to his decision.

Dar added, “In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until that time Dr. Sahib continues as President of the party.”