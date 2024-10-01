ISRO Announces Launch Date For Venus Orbiter Mission | All About Shukrayaan-1

What All Will The VOM Be Equipped With?

The Venus Orbiter will be equipped with a plethora of scientific instruments to help achieve its mission. Some of these are -

VSAR (Venus S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar) - to search for active volcanism and map Venus.

VSEAM (Venus Surface Emissivity and Atmospheric Mapper) - to study the planet's atmosphere such as volcanic hotspots, cloud structure and more.

VTC (Venus Thermal Camera) - to map the thermal emissions from Venusian clouds.

VCMC (Venus Cloud Monitoring Camera) - to study wave phenomena and lightning on the planet.

LIVE (Lightning Instrument for Venus) - to detect electrical activity in the planet's atmosphere and plasma emissions.

VASP (Venus Atmospheric Spectropolarimeter) - to investigate cloud properties and global circulation.

SPAV (Solar Occultation Photometry) - to measure the vertical distribution of aerosols and haze in Venus’s mesosphere.

Among the 19 payloads, VIRAL (Venus InfraRed Atmospheric gases Linker) is the instrument developed by Russia. The two collaborative payloads are the Venus Ionospheric and Solar Wind particle AnalySer (VISWAS), which is a collaboration between ISRO's Space Physics Lab at VSSC and a Swedish institute.

Furthermore, the Radio Anatomy of Venus Ionosphere (RAVI), is a collaboration with Germany.