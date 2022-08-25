Intimidation Won't Work In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav To BJP

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday dubbed the CBI searches at residences of several RJD leaders in Patna and elsewhere in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam as “vendetta politics” and said, “intimidation does not work here”.

The RJD heir apparent also lashed out at media houses for “wrongly” stating that the mall raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Gurugram on Wednesday belonged to him.

“I was surprised when a mall in Gurugram was said to be mine by certain news channels. What I have gathered is that it is a mall that was inaugurated by some BJP leaders of Haryana. These media channels thrive on building false narratives…. They should carry out some research. I have documents to show the name of the owners or partners of the Gurugram-based mall,” Yadav told reporters.

He also distributed certain documents among media persons during the interaction.

The CBI had on Wednesday raided residences of several RJD leaders in Patna and other places in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, just hours before the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance in Assembly.

It has been alleged that aspirants were given railway jobs in return for land during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as railway minister.

"I must say that BJP leaders sitting in Delhi do not understand the spirit of Bihar. They (BJP-led NDA government at the center) try to disturb opposition governments with the help of their three ‘jamai’ (sons-in-law) — CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax. Such intimidation doesn’t work here,” Yadav told reporters here.

"When the BJP is in power in the state, the party calls the rule ‘mangal’ raj. And when they are out of power, they call it ‘jungle’ raj. This is all vendetta politics. There was a case against me in 2017, too, but nothing was proved. Now, this land-for-job scam in the Indian Railways has resurfaced. It is the same railways that earned profit during Lalu Prasad’s tenure," he added.