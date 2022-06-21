President Kovind, PM Modi, Other Top Leaders Greet India On 8th International Yoga Day

As the world celebrates 8th International Yoga Day, top leaders and politicians across the country tweeted the early morning greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace here on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver.

Leading the main event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), Modi said Yoga brings peace to our universe and gave the hope of a healthy life to humanity.

"Yoga brings peace for us, the peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, Yoga brings peace to our society, nation, the world and the universe," Modi said, quoting rishis, maharshis and acharyas.

Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits.

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted.

Unon Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted," “With the efforts of Modi ji, our ancient tradition is proving to be a boon for the physical and mental health of people across the world. Be proud of your invaluable heritage on International Yoga Day and adopt it regularly.”

" “The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind and the awakening of spiritual consciousness, 'Yoga' has become a 'world fund' today. Let us all 'Yoga, stay healthy!", tweeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium here on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

He appealed people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day.

Kejriwal joined members of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session.

In a series of tweets he said Delhi government has arranged free Yoga classes, and urged people to practice the exercises themselves and others for living a healthy life.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad led a crowd of nearly 7,500 people in performing yoga on Tuesday morning at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

"More and more people have understood the importance of a healthy lifestyle based on yoga and 'pranayam' after the coronavirus outbreak," Patel said addressing the participants.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday performed yoga asanas at an event on the banks of the Dal Lake here as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the union territory and urged all to embrace the ancient practice.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Chief Secretary A K Mehta and Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Mattu, among others, participated in the event.