International Labour Day 2022: Here Is All About The Day For Working Class Emancipation

International Labour Day or International Workers’ Day, an annual affair, is celebrated globally on May 21 for the role, contribution and sacrifice of workers for the society.

Labour Day also called May Day is commemorated every year to uphold the rights of the labour class.

Here is all about the day devoted to the Labour class.

History of International Labour Day

It was in 1886 in the United States, when workers announced a general strike against a 16-hour workday. The workers, instead of draining a 16-hour schedule wanted an 8-hour workday. Later, during the protests, several workers were killed in a confrontation with police, while several others were left wounded.

Later, after several years of resistance by workers in the US, finally, in 1916, an 8-hour workday was formally recognised in the country.

What is the significance of Labour Day?

Labour Day is celebrated to acknowledge the workers’ struggles and subsequent empowerment in the late 19th century. The day is also celebrated to champion the cause of labour class emancipation.

When was Labour Day celebrated in India for the first time?

Labour Day was celebrated for the first time in India in 1923.

The first formal celebration of the Labour Day in India was organised by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923, in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Is Labour Day celebrated under different titles in India?

Yes, Labour Day in India is celebrated on May 1 under different titles including 'Kamgar din' or 'Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas' in Hindi, 'Uzhaopalar Naal' in Tamil and 'Kamgar Diwas' in Marathi.