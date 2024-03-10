International Flight Services Soon From Agartala Airport: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said efforts are underway to launch international flight operations from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at Agartala soon.

Saha said this while unveiling a 5-metre-tall bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, considered the architect of modern Tripura, at the airport here.

"The Manikya dynasty has played a crucial role in the development of Tripura. Despite their significant contributions, proper recognition was not accorded to them in the past," the chief minister said.