Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Injuries Reported As Stones Thrown At Women During 'Kuan Poojan' Near Mosque In Haryana's Nuh

Home National

Injuries Reported As Stones Thrown At Women During 'Kuan Poojan' Near Mosque In Haryana's Nuh

Three women were reportedly injured as stones were allegedly thrown at them from a mosque while on their way to a 'kuan poojan.'

Violence in Gurugram After Nuh clashes
In a late-night incident in Haryana's Nuh, three women were reportedly injured as stones were allegedly thrown at them from a mosque while on their way to a 'kuan poojan.'' Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 17 Nov 2023 9:01 am

In a recent incident near a mosque, at least three women sustained injuries after unidentified individuals reportedly threw stones at them on Thursday night in Haryana's Nuh. The incident occurred around 8:20 pm when a group of women was en route to a 'kuan poojan' near the mosque. Despite the absence of a formal complaint, the police have assured that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, as reported by PTI.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya, accompanied by a substantial police force, promptly arrived at the scene. However, there has been no response from Bijarniya, and the Nuh police station SHO Ombeer mentioned that they have not received any formal complaint yet. The SHO emphasized, "We are aware of the injuries sustained by the women but await an official complaint before proceeding with necessary actions."

This incident has reignited tension in the area, reminiscent of the communal clashes that occurred a few months ago when six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric, lost their lives during an attack on the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra on July 31. The community remains on edge as local authorities work to address the aftermath of the recent stone-throwing incident and prevent further escalation.

Advertisement

Tags

National Haryana Nuh Violence Mosque Attack Communal Tension Law And Order

Related stories

Indian-Origin Sikh Figure And Son Fatally Shot In Canada's Edmonton Gang Violence

Mobile Internet Ban Lifted In 4 Manipur District HQs Unaffected By Violence: Officials

Polling Booth Deserted In Chhattisgarh’s Sensitive Tribal-Dominate Bastar Region Amid Naxal Violence

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More