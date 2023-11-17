Injuries Reported As Stones Thrown At Women During 'Kuan Poojan' Near Mosque In Haryana's Nuh

In a recent incident near a mosque, at least three women sustained injuries after unidentified individuals reportedly threw stones at them on Thursday night in Haryana's Nuh. The incident occurred around 8:20 pm when a group of women was en route to a 'kuan poojan' near the mosque. Despite the absence of a formal complaint, the police have assured that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, as reported by PTI.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya, accompanied by a substantial police force, promptly arrived at the scene. However, there has been no response from Bijarniya, and the Nuh police station SHO Ombeer mentioned that they have not received any formal complaint yet. The SHO emphasized, "We are aware of the injuries sustained by the women but await an official complaint before proceeding with necessary actions."

This incident has reignited tension in the area, reminiscent of the communal clashes that occurred a few months ago when six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric, lost their lives during an attack on the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra on July 31. The community remains on edge as local authorities work to address the aftermath of the recent stone-throwing incident and prevent further escalation.