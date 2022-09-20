Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Information And Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur To Deliver Convocation Address At Alma Mater In Jalandhar

Anurag Thakur will address the gathering and hand over degrees to 552 students for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting statement said on Monday.

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 10:20 am

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will on Tuesday be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Doaba College, his alma mater, in Punjab's Jalandhar, an official statement said.

Thakur had done his graduation in Arts from the college.

At the convocation ceremony, Thakur will address the gathering and hand over degrees to 552 students for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting statement said on Monday.

The college has been imparting qualitative education in the region for more than 81 years and has carved a niche by setting up Jalandhar's first campus community radio, Raabta 90.8 MHz, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said.

Thakur is also scheduled to attend the sports felicitation function as the chief guest at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Tuesday, the ministry said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister For Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur Convocation Ceremony Doaba College Punjab's Jalandhar Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Sports Felicitation Function
