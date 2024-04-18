National

IndiGo Counters Influencer's 'High Sodium' Claim, Says 'Food Prepared As Per FSSAI Norms'

IndiGo Airlines Responds to X Influencer's 'High Sodium' Charge
IndiGo Airlines has countered the claim made by Revant Himatsingka, a health influencer on X. Responding to his "high sodium" charge, the airlines have stated that all food prepared by them are done as per the norms issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Revent Himatsingka, commonly known as foodpharmer on X posted a video about the food served on IndiGo airlines and the high levels of sodium in them.

“Shocking video about the food served at Indigo airlines! Most of us already know that Maggi is a high sodium food! What most of don’t know is that Indigo’s Magic Upma has 50 per cent more sodium than Maggi, Indigo’s Poha has 83 per cent more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much sodium as Maggi,” the influencer claimed in his viral post.

He added that just because food items such as 'Upma', 'Poha', 'Daal Chawal' sound healthy "doesn't mean they are healthy".

"Always remember junk food pretending to be healthy, is even more dangerous than junk food. Indian’s already consume too much sodium and consuming excess sodium on a regular basis raises our blood pressure and can result in hypertension, heart issues and kidney issues,” stated the influencer.

IndiGo Responds To Viral Claim

The airlines has stated that all the food served on flights are made keeping FSSAI norms in mind.

"IndiGo serves fresh and pre-packaged food only from the most reputed vendors. All food served on board IndiGo flights carries details on ingredients and nutritional information as per FSSAI norms. Passengers have the choice of choosing from freshly prepared pre-booked meals or purchase pre-packaged food products on board. The preparation of some pre-packaged products is done as per traditional Indian recipes and the salt content is well within prescribed norms," read the official statement issued by the airlines as per India Today.

The statement added that the information "printed on the package acts as an advisory for passengers to estimate their nutritional intake and consume as per their discretion."

