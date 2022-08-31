Indie Publisher Head Of Zeus To Make Its Foray In India

In good news to bibliophiles, starting September titles of UK's leading independent publisher Head of Zeus (HoZ) will be made available in India through publishing house Bloomsbury India.

Head of Zeus, launched in 2012, is an independent publisher of genre fiction, narrative non-fiction and children's books. Its bestselling authors include Dan Jones, Cixin Liu, Min Jin Lee, Ben Okri, Sally Gardner, and Elodie Harper.

The London-based publishing house India foray is in line with the globally planned roll-out of HoZ books following its acquisition by Bloomsbury Publishing Plc in May 2021.

"I'm delighted to be working with Bloomsbury India as they take the reins of our sales and distribution in that territory," read a statement quoting Nicolas Cheetham, CEO of HoZ. Ad Astra, Aria, Aries, and Zypher are among the widely famous imprints of HoZ.

According to Bloomsbury India, the recent acquisitions of publishing companies by its parent company will help them continue to expand their range in the academic, professional and trade division with new high-quality authors and effective publishing across all formats -- including e-book and audio.

Notably, Bloomsbury in 2021 also acquired Red Globe Press (RPG), the academic imprint, from Macmillan Education Limited, a part of Springer Nature Group.

“Since the acquisition of Head of Zeus we have been waiting to launch their amazing list in India. The richness, diversity and uniqueness of their titles will delight all," said Rajiv Beri, MD of Bloomsbury Publishing India Pvt. Ltd in a statement.

